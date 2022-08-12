Movie Spotlight: Hunt, Carter (August 12, 2022)

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join Korea24’s Movie Spotlight to review the latest movies released in theaters and on streaming services. This week, we discuss two Korean action films.

Actor Lee Jung-jae makes his directorial debut with the spy-action blockbuster ‘Hunt(헌트),’ starring himself and his good friend actor Jung Woo-sung. The film was inbited to screen at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and opened in local theaters on August 10. Set in the early 1980s, the two main characters working for Korea’s intelligence service have to find who was responsible for trying to assassinate the president.





Jason and Darcy also discuss the latest Netflix action flick “Carter(카터)” by director Jeong Byeong-gil. Actor Joo Won stars as the main character who wakes up in bed covered in blood, and no memory, but hears a voice in his head giving him instructions. The film is made to look like it was shot in a single take, as the character fights his way to rescue the daughter of a scientist, amid the spread of a virus.