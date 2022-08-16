NewJeans sets new record for rookie girl group

ⓒ ADOR

Rookie girl group NewJeans has sold over 310,000 copies of its first EP in the first week of sales, setting a new record in the industry.





On Monday, their label Ador said the group sold over 310,000 copies of its first EP in the past week. The figure surpasses the previous record set by another rookie girl group, Le Sserafim. Le Sserafim’s debut EP “Fearless” had sold slightly over 307,000 in the first week of sales back in May.





NewJeans’ debut EP “New Jeans” dropped digitally on Aug. 1 and physical albums were available starting Aug. 8.