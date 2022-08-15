2022 Forestella Nationwide Tour “The Beginning: World Tree” in Seoul Encore

Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1131 | August 12th)
2022-08-12
2022-08-15
Date: August 27-28
Venue: Jangchung Arena
Forestella, the crossover vocal group, will be holding an encore concert of their nationwide tour “The Beginning: World Tree” in Seoul, to meet with fans once again. The encore concert will be held for two days from August 27 at Jangchung Arena. “The Beginning: World Tree” nationwide tour kicked off in June with a concert in Seoul. The tour included performances of new releases from the group’s first mini album “Save Our Lives” which was released in May and other hits.
2022-08-12
2022-07-29
2022-02-22
