Edward Ashton - “Director Bong Joon-ho knew my book better than I did.”

It was announced in January that Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho was working on a new film based on a science-fiction novel by Edward Ashton called “Mickey7”. This was even before the book was officially published in February!
Inspired by the ‘teleportation paradox’, the story revolves around an “expendable” named Mickey who is sent on dangerous missions. When he inevitably dies on those missions, his body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. But when one particular mission goes awry, the seventh version of Mickey ends up meeting “Mickey8”.
Ashton joins us via video for this week’s #TouchBaseInSeoul to tell us more about the book, his career in cancer research and teaching quantum physics, and the conversation he had with Director Bong on the adaptation.
