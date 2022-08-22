Yoon: Admin.'s Shortcomings to be Thoroughly Analyzed at the People's Level

ⓒYONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says he will thoroughly review the shortcomings of his government identified by the public, while acknowledging the importance of humbly paying attention to public sentiment as reflected in his low approval rating.

At a press conference marking his 100th day in office on Wednesday, Yoon said that while he has not had a chance to determine what caused the decline, he plans to look into problems in policy implementation and communication.

When asked about his thoughts regarding public disapproval over personnel appointments, the president said he will thoroughly verify nominees in the future.

He added, however, that he did not think a staff reshuffle should be made simply to restore his approval rating, but rather aimed strictly at improving the people's livelihoods.

During the press event, Yoon also said the beginning, direction and goals of his administration concern only the well-being of the people, promising all-out efforts to respond to public calls.

The president, meanwhile, declined to comment on former ruling People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok's recent criticisms directed towards him and his close aides.

Rival political parties delivered starkly contrasting reactions to Yoon’s press conference.

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong welcomed what he described as Yoon's expression of his will to be humbly attentive to public expectations.

He said it was very nice to see Yoon explain the administration's efforts toward establishing a principle on diplomatic and security issues, promote livelihood stability measures and share views on improving the nation's economic structure.

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP), on the other hand, criticized the press conference, saying it was nothing but self-praise lacking substance.

DP spokesperson Jo O-seop said it is the public's objective assessment that the government has failed to achieve anything significant thus far, adding that Yoon has disappointed the public with inadequate excuses regarding calls for a major overhaul within his administration.