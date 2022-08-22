KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (August 15th-August 21st)

FOREVER 1 – GIRLS GENERATION [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV 220819

GIRLS GENERATION’s “FOREVER 1” is the highest ranking video on KBS WORLD TV from August 15th to the 21st. The new release comes during the group’s 15th debut anniversary and five years since their last comeback. The highly anticipated performance showcased the veteran girl group’s synchronized choreography along with steady vocals. The background was decorated in bright colors such as pink and blue. GIRLS GENERATION wore matching white stage costumes with slight differences. The girl group was said to have requested a full shot of the group at the end of their performance, taking a different route from the trending “ending fairy” concepts.





