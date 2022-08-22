KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (August 15th-August 21st)
Date: Sept. 3, 2022
Venue: KSPO Dome
Girls’ Generation will be holding a 15th anniversary fan meeting. The “2022 Girls’ Generation Special Event - Long Lasting Love” will take place on Sept. 3, 2022 at KSPO Dome in Seoul. The event will allow the group members to spend time with their fans through special performances, talk and games. Girls’ Generation came back with a brand new full length album “Forever 1” earlier this month. It was the group’s first album in five years.
