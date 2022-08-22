Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

2022 Girls’ Generation Special Event - Long Lasting Love

2022-08-22

K-POP Connection

Date: Sept. 3, 2022

Venue: KSPO Dome


Girls’ Generation will be holding a 15th anniversary fan meeting. The “2022 Girls’ Generation Special Event - Long Lasting Love” will take place on Sept. 3, 2022 at KSPO Dome in Seoul. The event will allow the group members to spend time with their fans through special performances, talk and games. Girls’ Generation came back with a brand new full length album “Forever 1” earlier this month. It was the group’s first album in five years. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >