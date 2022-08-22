IVE to release new EP

ⓒ STARSHIP ENT

Rookie girl group IVE will release a brand new EP on Aug. 22.





Titled "After LIKE," the album includes lead track “After Like,” and the B-side track “My Satisfaction.”





The group’s agency said “After LIKE” is a continuation of their previous hit “Love Dive,” and will also convey a theme of elegance and self-love.

IVE debuted in December 2021 and has six members. The group skyrocketed to fame quickly and is considered to be one of the most successful fourth-generation K-pop acts.