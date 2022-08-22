IVE to release new EP

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (August 15th-August 21st)
2022-08-22
2022-08-22
Rookie girl group IVE will release a brand new EP on Aug. 22.
Titled "After LIKE," the album includes lead track “After Like,” and the B-side track “My Satisfaction.”
The group’s agency said “After LIKE” is a continuation of their previous hit “Love Dive,” and will also convey a theme of elegance and self-love.
IVE debuted in December 2021 and has six members. The group skyrocketed to fame quickly and is considered to be one of the most successful fourth-generation K-pop acts.
2022-08-22
2022-08-19
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >