‘Pink Venom’ tops Spotify’s Global Top 50

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (August 15th-August 21st)
2022-08-22
2022-08-22
“Pink Venom,” has topped Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart for a 2nd straight day on Monday, making the group the first female K-pop act to achieve the feat.
The song also topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 74 countries including the US and Britain upon its release.
“Pink Venom” is a hip hop track that incorporates sounds of geomungo, which is a traditional Korean 6-stringed zither. The track has been released ahead of the group’s full length album, “Born Pink,” which is set to drop on Sept. 16.
2022-08-22
2022-08-19
2022-02-22
