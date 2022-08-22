‘Pink Venom’ tops Spotify’s Global Top 50

ⓒ YG Entertainment

“Pink Venom,” has topped Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart for a 2nd straight day on Monday, making the group the first female K-pop act to achieve the feat.





The song also topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 74 countries including the US and Britain upon its release.





“Pink Venom” is a hip hop track that incorporates sounds of geomungo, which is a traditional Korean 6-stringed zither. The track has been released ahead of the group’s full length album, “Born Pink,” which is set to drop on Sept. 16.