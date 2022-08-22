Jungkook’s photobook sells out in one minute

ⓒ Big Hit Music

The first issue of BTS member Jungkook’s photobook has sold out in just one minute after release.

The book, titled “Me, Myself, and Jungkook - Time Difference”, is part of the band’s eight-part photo book project, “Special 9 Photo-Folio”. Each of the seven members will have their own book, and another one will be devoted to the full group.





Jungkook is the youngest member of the group, but he was the first to roll out the photobook, themed after a vampire in the 21st century. The photobook will be available for preorder around the world on Thursday.