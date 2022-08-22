Jungkook’s photobook sells out in one minute

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (August 15th-August 21st)
2022-08-22
2022-08-22
The first issue of BTS member Jungkook’s photobook has sold out in just one minute after release.
The book, titled “Me, Myself, and Jungkook - Time Difference”, is part of the band’s eight-part photo book project, “Special 9 Photo-Folio”. Each of the seven members will have their own book, and another one will be devoted to the full group.
Jungkook is the youngest member of the group, but he was the first to roll out the photobook, themed after a vampire in the 21st century. The photobook will be available for preorder around the world on Thursday.
2022-08-22
2022-08-19
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >