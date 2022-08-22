NCT 127 to release new album next month





NCT 127 will make a comeback with its fourth studio album next month.





The LP, “2 Baddies,” will consist of 12 songs and comes about 11 months since “Favorite,” a repackaged version of the third LP, “Sticker” was released.





“Sticker” debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 3, a best for the band, and stayed on the chart for 17 consecutive weeks. It sold over 2 million units in the first week of sales.





The fourth LP will be fully released on Sept. 16.