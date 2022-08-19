Movie Spotlight: Nope, Drown (August 19, 2022)

Film critic Jason Bechervaise joins Eunice Kim in the studio for Korea24’s Movie Spotlight to review the latest movies in theaters and on streaming services. This week, we discuss a Hollywood blockbuster and a Korean independent feature.





Director Jordan Peele is back with his third film “Nope” which has polarized both critics and moviegoers alike. The film follows two siblings (David Kaluuya, Keke Palmer) who run a horse ranch in California. They discover something unusual and exhilarating in the skies above, and the owner of a nearby theme park (Steven Yeun) tries to profit from the extraterrestrial activity.





Jason and Eunice also discuss Lim Sang-soo’s “Drown(파로호).” The independent feature debuted at this year’s Jeonju International Film Festival and was produced by one of Korea’s most renowned films schools, KAFA (Korean Academy of Film Arts). “Drown” follows Dowoo (Lee Joongok), who runs an old motel located just 20km from the border with North Korea. He spends times with a mysterious guest while he is looking for his mother who is suffering from dementia.