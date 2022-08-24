Argentine-Korean Kyol Beun, Senior Comm. Adviser to the Chief of Staff at Gov. of Buenos Aires

At the tender age of 17, Nicolas Kyol Beun, a second-generation Korean-Argentinian, landed a job as an intern at a presidential campaign in the communications department. When his candidate won the election the following year, he was asked to stay on, and eventually he became the Digital Communications Advisor to the President.





Such a rise in the political world is not unfamiliar to the Beun household. His two older brothers were also involved in politics; brother Antonio was the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Culture, and brother Jonathan was Director of Innovation for the government.





He joins us via video for #TouchBaseInSeoul this week to tell us about his story, what led him and his brothers to politics, and the challenges he had to face along the way.