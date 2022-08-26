Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1133 | August 26th)

Talk that Talk – TWICE [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









TWICE are making their long awaited comeback today on Music Bank (8/26th KST). The title track, “Talk that Talk” is said to have been produced by songwriter “Collapsedone” and written by lyricist team, “Danke.” The upbeat summer song features hints of retro and is expected to be followed by a buoyant and optimistic concept. Member Nayeon revealed that the song holds significant meaning in an attempt to get their significant other to reveal more of what’s on their mind. Dancer of the group, Momo also revealed that the song is idealistic around this time of year.





