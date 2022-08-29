Red Shoes (13) 쉬엄쉬엄해요

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (August 22nd-August 28th)
2022-08-29
#Drama Lines l 2022-08-29
예은: 너무 잘됐다. 이렇게 빨리 회복돼서.
Ye-eun: That’s awesome. I’m so glad you’ve recovered so quickly.
소진: 우리가 얼마나 걱정했는데요.
So-jin: We were so worried.
태하: 권혜빈 과장님도 아직 출근 못 하셔서 썰렁한데,
팀장님도 안 오니까 진짜 쓸쓸했거든요.
Tae-ha: It’s been lonely without Ms. Kwon in the office, and it felt really empty without you.
젬마: 오셨어요
Gem-ma: You’re here.
주형: 일은 바쁘지만 쉬엄쉬엄해요. 무리하지 말구.
Joo-hyung: You must be busy, but try to take it easy. Don’t over do it.
Expression of the Week
쉬엄쉬엄해요 (take it easy)
쉬엄쉬엄 – adv. Slowly, in the manner of walking or working without making haste, taking frequent rests
하다 – to do
Casual – 쉬엄쉬엄해
Semi-polite – 쉬엄쉬엄해요
>> This expression is used when someone is doing something in a hurry and the speaker is telling that person not to rush, and to take a break and take it slow
>>쉬엄쉬엄하다 is a verb that combines adverb ‘쉬엄쉬엄’ with the verb ‘하다’.
>>The adverb 쉬엄쉬엄 can be combined with other verbs such as 일하세요 meaning to work to create ‘쉬엄쉬엄 일하세요’ meaning ‘please take your time while working’.
