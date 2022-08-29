S. Korea Holds Official Event to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties with China

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korea held an official event on Wednesday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties with China.





In the event at a hotel in Seoul, foreign minister Park Jin said that South Korea-China relations are facing a new, historical turning point, stressing the critical need for wisdom and insight to turn a crisis into an opportunity in a time of challenge and change.





The top diplomat also said that the two nations need to enhance strategic communication for the development of bilateral ties, announcing a plan to activate the strategic dialogue between vice foreign ministers as well as a two-plus-two dialogue involving the vice foreign and defense ministers of both nations.





Minister Park also called for a recovery and increase in bilateral cultural cooperation and personnel exchanges.

Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming, who attended the Seoul event on behalf of the Chinese government, said in his congratulatory speech that South Korea and China are eternal neighbors and inseparable cooperative partners. The envoy hoped that the two nations will join hands and make constant efforts toward a more beautiful future.

To mark the occasion, President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged letters, expressing ambitions for a fruitful future together.





According to Seoul's presidential office on Wednesday, the two leaders exchanged congratulatory letters that were read out by their respective foreign ministers in Seoul and Beijing during the official events marking the anniversary.





In his letter, Yoon expressed hope that their bilateral ties will develop beyond quantitative growth and evolve into qualitative growth.





The top office said Yoon assessed that the bilateral ties have developed rapidly for the past 30 years in various areas since bilateral diplomacy was officially established in 1992.





Yoon hoped that the two nations will seek new directions of cooperation for the next 30 years based on a spirit of mutual respect as discussed during their phone conversation in March.





Yoon also hoped China will play a constructive role in efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue and expressed a desire to meet face-to-face with Xi to discuss ways to further develop their bilateral ties.





President Xi, in his letter, said that he hopes to enhance strategic communication with President Yoon and build a substantive friendship with the 30th anniversary as the new starting point.





Xi assessed that the two nations are neighbors that have maintained friendly relations for a long time, adding that they have developed their relations in all directions for the past 30 years while maintaining openness and engagement through reciprocal cooperation.