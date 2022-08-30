Multiple K-pop acts win at MTV VMAs

ⓒ twitter.com/vmas

Blackpink has won in two categories at the MTV Video Music Awards, which is one of the biggest US pop music awards, becoming the FIRST K-pop girl group to accomplish the feat.





The girls won Best Metaverse Performance and Best K-pop during this year’s event, which was held on Sunday (local time) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Individually, Lisa won the Best K-pop award.





Meanwhile, BTS was named Group of the Year at the same event, beating out big names in the industry like the Foo Fighters and Imagine Dragons. It’s the 4th time in the row that BTS has won the award.





Also, Seventeen won Push Performance of the Year during the event.