K-pop album sales surpass 10 million

ⓒ Circle Chart

Monthly sales of K-pop albums surpassed a combined 10 million copies for the first time last month, thanks to the continued expansion of the global fandom of idol groups.





According to Circle Chart, which reports accumulated sales and streams of K-pop music, combined sales of the nation's top 400 physical albums reached 10.8 million copies in July, a 40.2 percent jump compared with the previous month.





It marked the first time that the monthly sales have topped 10 million since the chart began compiling data in 2010. The figure represents a near 117% increase from a year ago.