Mamamoo Sub-unit releases new single

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (August 22nd-August 28th)
2022-08-29
2022-08-30
Mamamoo will be debuting its first sub-unit. The sub-unit will consist of two of its members, Solar and Moonbyul. Their agency announced that the unit will be called MAMAMOO+, and it will release a new single on August 30.
Their agency said the sub-unit duo will be the first of four-piece group MAMAMOO's new projects to pursue music in different genres.
MAMAMOO debuted in 2014 with the single, "Mr. Ambiguous," and soon rose to stardom with the single, "Um Oh Ah Yeh," the following year, topping the music charts. Since then, it has released a string of hit songs, including, "Decalcomanie" (2016), "HIP" (2019) and "Dingga" (2020).
2022-08-29
2022-08-26
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >