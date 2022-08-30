Mamamoo Sub-unit releases new single

ⓒ RBW

Mamamoo will be debuting its first sub-unit. The sub-unit will consist of two of its members, Solar and Moonbyul. Their agency announced that the unit will be called MAMAMOO+, and it will release a new single on August 30.





Their agency said the sub-unit duo will be the first of four-piece group MAMAMOO's new projects to pursue music in different genres.









MAMAMOO debuted in 2014 with the single, "Mr. Ambiguous," and soon rose to stardom with the single, "Um Oh Ah Yeh," the following year, topping the music charts. Since then, it has released a string of hit songs, including, "Decalcomanie" (2016), "HIP" (2019) and "Dingga" (2020).