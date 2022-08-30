2022 MAMA Awards to be held in Japan

ⓒ CJ ENM

The Mnet Asian Music Awards or 2022 MAMA Awards will be held in Japan this year. The event is the K-pop industry's biggest annual year-end music awards, and will be held for two days in Japan in November under the changed name, MAMA Awards.





This year’s event will take place at the Kyocera Dome Osaka from Nov. 29-30, and it will also be streamed live across the world.





Last year, multiple popular K-pop artists like boy groups TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, and ENHYPEN as well as aespa, Brave Girls, ITZY and Kep1er participated as performers. English singer-songwriter and global star Ed Sheeran also took to the stage raising the bar for Korean music award shows.