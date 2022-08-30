Jim PAEK - “The pandemic was very tough on Korean ice hockey…”

After eight years leading the South Korean men’s national ice hockey team, former National Hockey League (NHL) legend, Jim Paek, stepped down as head coach earlier this year to take charge of the club team Anyang Halla full time. They will be competing in the Asia League Ice Hockey, which is making a return in September after having been suspended for almost 3 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





The Korean-Canadian pioneer joined us via video for #TouchBaseInSeoul this week to talk about the resumption of the league, the difficulties that Korean ice hockey had to face during the pandemic, and how he hopes to continue nurturing young talent to help the development of the sport in Korea.