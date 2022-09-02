Gov't Scraps Pre-entry PCR Test Requirement

ⓒYONHAP News

Starting Saturday, all international arrivals to Korea are no longer required to submit a negative PCR test result.

Second vice health and welfare minister Lee Ki-il unveiled the government plan in a COVID-19 response meeting on Wednesday. The change in policy applied to those arriving via airplane or ship from 12 a.m. Saturday.

However, Lee was quick to add that the government will maintain the rule requiring all international arrivals to complete a PCR test within 24 hours of entry.

The vice minister said that keeping the requirement in place is aimed at minimizing the entry of COVID-19 variants from overseas.

Lee also unveiled plans to introduce a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in the fourth quarter that is twice as effective in targeting the BA.5 subvariant of omicron, which is currently the dominant variant in the nation.

The government plans to first administer the bivalent vaccines to high-risk groups before allowing all adults aged 18 or older who have completed a two-dose vaccine regimen to get the new booster.