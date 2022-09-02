KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (August 29th-Sept. 5th)
Talk that Talk – TWICE [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV 220902
TWICE’s “Talk that Talk” is the highest ranking video on Kbs World from August 19h to Sept 5th. The new track is from the group’s 11th mini album, “Between 1&2.” The JYP Entertainment girl group was said to have renewed their contract with the label. The title track, “Talk that Talk” is said to have been produced by songwriter “Collapsedone” and written by lyricist team,“Danke.”
The upbeat summer song features hints of retro and is expected to be followed by a buoyant and optimistic concept. Member Nayeon revealed that the song holds significant meaning in an attempt to get their significant other to reveal more of what’s on their mind. Dancer of the group, Momo also revealed that the song is idealistic around this time of year.
Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.
