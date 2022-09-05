ITZY records first million seller

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

ITZY recorded its first million seller with its latest album, “Checkmate,” which was released in July.

The album is the group’s fifth EP, and passed the 1 million threshold on August 31. The album also earned the group’s first top 10 spot on the Billboard 200 main album chart by debuting at No. 8 soon after its release.

ITZY is currently on its first world tour which began in Seoul. The tour will continue through eight US cities including Los Angeles and New York until Nov. 13. The group is also scheduled to drop its second Japanese-language single on Oct. 5.