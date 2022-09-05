Treasure to release new album in October

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (August 29th-Sept. 5th)
Treasure will drop a brand new album next month.
The highly anticipated new album is the group’s second EP, and will be released on Oct. 4. “The Second Step: Chapter Two” comes over seven months after the group’s first EP “The Second Step: Chapter One” which sold over 700,000 copies in just three days. The group’s first EP topped iTunes top albums charts in over 30 regions.
In line with the new release, the group plans to hold concerts in Seoul on Nov. 12 and 13.
