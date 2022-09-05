BTS’ Busan Concert to take place at Asiad Main Stadium

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (August 29th-Sept. 5th)
BTS’ concert to support Busan’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030 will have a new venue.
Following safety concerns over the concert, which was to be held at a former glass factory site near Ilgwang Beach, the venue has been changed to Busan Asiad Main Stadium, which can accommodate around 60,000 people.
Busan Metropolitan City has been facing criticisms from not only BTS fans but also local residents who said the earlier location is not appropriate to hold 100,000 spectators.
BTS is Busan’s Expo bid ambassadors, and will hold the “BTS Yet to Come in Busan” on Oct. 15.
