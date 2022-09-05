September K-pop scene to heat up with new releases

ⓒ STARSHIP ENT

If girl groups like IVE, Girls’ Generation, TWICE and Blackpink heated up the K-pop chart race this summer, more new releases by idol groups are anticipated this month.





ONEUS is set to drop its eight mini-album “MALUS” on Sept. 5, about four months after releasing its seventh EP, “Trickster”. The new album will have seven tracks including the lead “Same Scent” – a tune about a man who cannot forget the scent of his ex-lover.





Around one year after its last studio album “Sticker” was released, NCT127 will also roll out its fourth full-length album “2 Baddies” on Sept. 16.





Also, rookie girl group NMIXX will release a new EP “ENTWURF” on Sept. 19. The new album comes around seven months since the group debuted with the EP “AD MARE”. The lead track for the new EP is “DICE”.