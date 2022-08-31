Dr. Bruce Bennett of the RAND Corporation on Threats Posed by North Korea’s Other WMD Capabilities

A new report was published on Tuesday by the RAND Corporation in partnership with the Asan Institute for Policy Studies. Titled "Characterizing the Risks of North Korean Chemical and Biological Weapons, Electromagnetic Pulse and Cyber Threats," the report describes how these capabilities could be used to serve the reclusive state's objectives and proposes actions that South Korea and the United States can take to counter these uses. It is a follow-on to a 2021 report on the North Korean nuclear weapons threat.





Dr. Bruce Bennett, adjunct international/defense researcher at the RAND Corporation and co-author or the report, joined us in the studio to tell us more about the report.