Movie Spotlight: Seoul Vibe, 6/45 (September 2, 2022)

Film critic Jason Bechervaise joins Jangho in the studio for Korea24’s Movie Spotlight to review the latest movies to check out at the box office and major streaming services. This week, we discuss two Korean flicks.





First off it’s the Netflix release “Seoul Vibe(서울대작전)” starring Yoo Ah-in. It has a bit of “Fast and Furious” vibes going on, with car chases. Set in Seoul in 1988, a team of young drivers is approached by a prosecutor who is investigating a slush fund tied to a former dictator.





Next up is “6/45(육사오)”starring Ko Kyung-pyo (who also appears on “Seoul Vibe”) who plays a soldier who gets his hands on a winning lottery ticket, only to lose it as the ticket makes its way to North Korea. The lower-profile movie has topped the bos office for over a week, and has topped one million viewers as of Sunday, on its twelfth day of release.