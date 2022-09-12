NCT Dream performs at Olympic Stadium

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (August 7th-August 14th)
NCT Dream became the latest K-pop act to perform at the Olympic Stadium, six years after its debut. The Olympic Stadium is considered to be the stage of dreams for many K-pop artists because it is the nation’s largest concert venue that can house up to 100,000 spectators.
Their two-night concert titled “The Dream Show 2: In a Dream” was held from Sept. 8-9 at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium. It was the group’s second concert ever, and first in-person concert in almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NCT Dream debuted in 2016 as the third subunit of the supergroup NCT. Since then, they’ve released hits such as “Glitch Mode”, “Beatbox”, “Hello Future” etc.
The group’s second full-length album, "Glitch Mode," and its repackaged version, "Beatbox," have sold a cumulative 3.61 million copies this year.
