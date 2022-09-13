Justin GUTANG - “Filipino players will bring ‘puso (❤)’ to the KBL”

In April, the Korean Basketball League (KBL) decided to expand its "Asian Player Quota" system to include players from the Philippines. Previously, the system was limited to Japanese players only.





Teams have been quick to sign new players from the Southeast Asian nation since then, and one such player is the Filbasket MVP, Justin Gutang, who has joined the Changwon LG Sakers.





He joins us via video for #TouchBaseInSeoul this week, to tell us more about his journey to the KBL, his goals and what we can expect from him and his compatriots for the upcoming season.