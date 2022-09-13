Justin GUTANG - “Filipino players will bring ‘puso (❤)’ to the KBL”

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (August 7th-August 14th)
2022-09-14
2022-09-13
In April, the Korean Basketball League (KBL) decided to expand its "Asian Player Quota" system to include players from the Philippines. Previously, the system was limited to Japanese players only.
Teams have been quick to sign new players from the Southeast Asian nation since then, and one such player is the Filbasket MVP, Justin Gutang, who has joined the Changwon LG Sakers.
He joins us via video for #TouchBaseInSeoul this week, to tell us more about his journey to the KBL, his goals and what we can expect from him and his compatriots for the upcoming season.
2022-09-14
2022-09-02
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >