KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (August 7th-August 14th)

NCT 127’s Comeback Special – NCT 127 [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV 220909





ⓒKBS

NCT 127’s comeback special from 2016-2021 is the hottest clip of the week. The video is a compilation of the group perfectly executing their return to the music scene for a total of five years. NCT 127’s 2016 debut with “Firetruck” is the first track to be shown, and is followed by “Once Again”, “0 Mile”, “Good Thing”, “LIMITLESS”, “TOUCH”, “Regular” “Simon Says” “SUPERHUMAN” “White Night” “Kick It”,“Punch” “Sticker”, and “Favorite (Vampire).” NCT 127 are currently gearing up for their September comeback with “2 Baddies.” The group’s label, SM Entertainment, is actively releasing individual teaser pictures for the new release.





