Movie Spotlight – Confidential Assignment 2: International, Kim Min-young of the Report Card

Film Critics Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet join Jangho in the studio to review two recent releases at the box office.





“Confidential Assignment 2: International,” directed by Lee Suk-hoon, opened before the Chuseok holiday began and pulled 4.73 million viewers by Sunday(Sep 18). The sequel to the 2017 hit “Confidential Assignment,” Daniel Henney plays an FBI agent who joins the inter-Korean team of detectives played by Hyun Bin and Yu Hai-jin. Yoon A also returns as Yoo Hai-jin’s sister-in-law.





Darcy and Jason also review the Korean indie film “Kim Min-young of the Report Card,” winner of the Grand Prize at the Jeonju International Film Festival in 2021. Directed by two filmmakers Lim Jisun and Lee Jae-eun, it’s a K-Arts project, with an increasing presence in the world of Korean indie cinema. The movie follows high school friends as they rediscover their relationship after they become adults.