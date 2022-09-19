Genres: K-pop, bubblegum pop, electropop

Members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, Seohyun

Labels: SM

Active from: 2007





Biography:

Girls' Generation (SNSD) is a girl group formed by SM Entertainment which debuted in 2007. Originally a nine member group, the group now consists of eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seoyhyun, after the departure of Jessica in 2014. The group debuted in 2007 with the single “Into the New World” from the album of the same title and rose to fame with “Gee” in 2009. The group successfully ventured into the Japanese market, becoming the first non-Japanese girl group to have three number one albums on the Oricon Albums Chart. After a five-year hiatus to focus on their individual careers the group recently made a comeback with their seventh Korean studio album “Forever 1”.





Discography:

Studio, Live & Best

Forever 1 - The 7th Album (studio, 2022)

Holiday Night - The 6th Album (studio, 2017)

Lion Heart - The 5th Album (studio, 2015)

The Best (best, 2014)

Love & Peace (studio, 2013)

2011 Girls’ Generation Tour (live, 2013)

I Got a Boy (studio, 2013)

Girls’ Generation II Girls & Peace (studio, 2012)

The Boys - The 3rd Album (studio, 2011)

Girls’ Generation (studio, 2011)

The 1st Asia Tour Concert ‘Into the New World’ (live, 2010)

Run Devil Run - The 2nd Album (studio, 2010)

Oh - The 2nd Album (studio, 2010)

Girls’ Generation (studio, 2007)





EPs, Singles & Remakes

그 여름 0805 (single, 2016)

Party (single, 2015)

Catch Me If You Can (single, 2015)

The 4th Mini Album Mr. Mr. (EP, 2014)

Galaxy Supernova (single, 2013)

Love & Girls (single, 2013)

Flower Power (single, 2012)

Paparazzi (single, 2012)

The Boys Maxi Single (single, 2011)

Mr. Taxi/Run Devil Run (single, 2011)

Pop! Pop! (single, 2011)

Hoot - The 3rd MIni Album (EP, 2010)

Gee (single, 2010)

Genie (single, 2010)

Cabi Song (single, 2010)

Chocolate Love (single, 2009)

Genie - The 2nd Mini Album (EP, 2009)

The First Mini Album ‘Gee’ (EP, 2009)

Haptic Motion (single, 2008)

Kissing You (single, 2008)

Into the New World (single, 2007)