NewJeans to host reality show

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (September 12th-September 19th)
2022-09-19
2022-09-20
Rookie girl group NewJeans will host their own travel reality show.
The group’s reality show is titled “NewJeans Code in Busan” and will show the members traveling around the southeastern port city and exploring its hotspots and landmarks.
The show also serves the purpose of helping to support Busan’s bid to host the World Expo 2030. The show will premiere on October 16.
2022-09-19
2022-09-02
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >