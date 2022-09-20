Menu Content

Henry CHENG - Paying homage to the classical music influences in BTS’s music

2022-09-20

Korea24

Henry Cheng is an award-winning composer and conductor, and he has been the Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the KlangKraft Orchestra in Germany since 2017. 


However, he has recently caught the attention of BTS fans, with his compositional work, “Suite for ARMY”, which was born from a musical analysis of the K-Pop group’s discography and discovering the classical influences in their music. 


He stopped by the studio for #TouchBaseInSeoul to tell us about how he came to write this piece, the reaction from ARMY and the classical music world, as well as his plans for more BTS inspired projects. 

