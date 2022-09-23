President Yoon visits London, New York and Ottawa

ⓒYONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol wrapped up his three-nation tour that took him to Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London, the UN General Assembly in New York and Ottawa. In the first installment of our coverage of yoon’s diplomatic tour, Richard Larkin has more on the Queen’s funeral and Yoon’s visit to London.





Report: [Sound bite: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession from Westminster Hall]

The iconic Big Ben tolled once a minute 96 times, symbolizing each year of the life of Queen Elizabeth II.





[Sound bites: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession arriving at Westminster Abbey]

At London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, the world bid a final farewell to the queen in a state funeral. The event drew some five hundred dignitaries, including presidents, prime ministers, kings and other royals from around the world, along with a crowd of millions gathered along the streets.





[Sound bite: David Hoyle - Very Reverend, Dean of Westminster]

"With gratitude we remember her unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years as Queen and head of theCommonwealth. With admiration we recall her life-long sense of duty and dedication to her people."

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was there with the first lady, offering his sympathies to King Charles III and the royal family.

In the book of condolence at Church House, President Yoon wrote that he prays for the soul of the late queen and expresses his deepest condolences to the British royal family and people.

He added it was an honor to share time in the same era as the queen.

On Sunday, President Yoon paid tribute to the queen during a state event for foreign dignitaries at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III.

The president told the king he would always remember the late Queen Elizabeth II, calling Britain's longest reigning monarch a guardian of peace and freedom.

Following the funeral, Yoon headed to New York to deliver his speech at the UN General Assembly.





Yoon delivered a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, and addressed the growing threat of nuclear weapons and other global concerns. He urged the international community to respect the UN framework to find solutions and work in solidarity. He also sat down with the UN chief to specifically discuss NorthKorea issues.





Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea spoke before the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, urging member states to respect the UN system and the international order built around multilateralism.

In his first speech at the UN since taking office in May, President Yoon argued that only then can the global community jointly resolve the threats of nuclear weapons, human rights violations and other challenges it faces.





[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean/English)]

"Today, the global community is yet again witnessing freedom and peace of its citizens put in jeopardy. Attempts to alter the status quo by force endangers the lives of innocent people; nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction pose increasing threats to humanity; systemic violations of human rights leave millions of children deprived of their future. Such threats to freedom and peace must be overcome through solidarity and fearless commitment to the framework of universal global norms consolidated over the years within the UN system."

He warned that the world will fracture into blocs and suffer deepening crises and chaos should it turn its back on the UN and international norms.





[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean/English)]

"Turning to the issue of climate change, Korea will scale up its greenODA, help developing countries transition to a low-carbon future and share its innovative green technologies with the entire humanity."

Following the General Assembly session, President Yoon held talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and pledged efforts to incentivize North Korea to reengage the world.

While discussing possible investments in the North by the South as well as international financial agencies, Yoon and Guterres also agreed that the UN will respond clearly should North Korea carry out another nuclear test or other provocations threatening freedom and peace.





President Yoon and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held talks in Ottawa on Friday and announced that they have upgraded the relationship between South Korea and Canada to a comprehensive strategic partnership

The leaders said the two countries and their people were more than ever ready to modernize bilateral relations and promote shared values through joint action.

They agreed to elevate ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership based on the five priorities of safeguarding democracy, freedom, human rights, rules-based global order and stepping up defense partnership.

Other priority areas include economic security and prosperity, supply chains, trade, climate change, sustainable energy as well as public health and culture.

Yoon returned to Korea after the summit with Trudeau.