KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (September 19th- September 26th)

DICE –NMIXX [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





ⓒKBS

NMIXX’s “DICE” is the hottest clip of this week from September 19th to the 26th. NMIXX has returned with “DICE”, a pop genre with multiple genres that are familiar to the group’s previous track. A JYP representative describes the mix of genres to be an attempt to create a new genre, exclusive to NMIXX. “DICE” starts out with jazz, followed by trap, then eases its way into hip-hop. The performance is just as grandiose in terms of colors and the energy it exudes. The JYP girl group’s newly released track is garnering attention for its lively attitude and distinctive genre.





Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41tT_QtsJE4