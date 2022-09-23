Movie Spotlight – Project Wolf Hunting, Thunderbird (September 23, 2022)

Film Critics Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet join Jangho in the studio to review two local releases at the box office.





The first movie “Project Wolf Hunting(늑대사냥)” premiered earlier this month at the Toronto Film Festival, screening in the “Midnight Madness” section. The fifth feature film by director Kim Hong-seon, the film is set on a cargo freighter sailing from the Philippines to Korea, with some dangerous Korean criminals on board.





“Thunderbird” is our independent feature of the week, centered around themes of debt and betrayal. Director Jee Jae-won makes his debut with this movie set in Jeongseon, where there is a large casino. Two brothers set off to find money lost by the younger brother, but many things go wrong.