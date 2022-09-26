Park Ji-hoon to release new album next month

Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1136| September 23rd)
2022-09-23
2022-09-26
Park Ji-hoon will be releasing a new album next month. His 6th EP “The Answer” will drop on Oct. 12, and comes a year after his previous EP “Hot & Cold”.
Ahead of the new album’s release, Park will hold his first in-person concert as a solo musician dubbed “Clue in Seoul” from Oct. 9-10.
Meanwhile, the singer’s latest drama series, “Weak Hero Class 1,” has been chosen as one of the nine dramas to premiere at the Busan International Film Festival which kicks off on Oct. 5.
2022-09-23
2022-09-19
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >