Blackpink 1st K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200

Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1136| September 23rd)
2022-09-23
2022-09-26
Blackpink has become the first K-pop girl group to take the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
So far, only K-pop boy bands – BTS, Super M and Stray Kids – have reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Meanwhile, Blackpink’s latest and 2nd full-length album “Born Pink,” which dropped on Sept. 16, has sold around 102,000 copies, making Blackpink the first all-female group to top the Billboard 200 in 14 years, since American girl group Danity Kane in 2008.
2022-09-23
2022-09-19
2022-02-22
