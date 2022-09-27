Juhea KIM - “Inspired by stories about my grandfather, the hunter and tiger leapt into my mind.”

Earlier this month, Korean American writer Juhea Kim was announced as one of the finalists for the 2022 Dayton Literary Peace Prize for her debut novel “Beasts of a Little Land.”





Described as “an epic story of love, war, and redemption set against the backdrop of the Korean independence movement”, it tells the story of a young girl sold to a courtesan school and the penniless son of a hunter and how their relationship develops during one of the most tumultuous times in Korean history.





A Korean translation is also set to be published by Dasan Books on September 28th.





To tell us more about the inspiration behind the book and her hopes for the release in Korea, Juhea Kim joins us via video for this week’s #TouchBaseinSeoul.