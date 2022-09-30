Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1137| September 30th)
DICE –NMIXX [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV
NMIXX has returned with “DICE”, a track with multiple genres that are familiar to the group’s previous track. A JYP representative describes the mix of genres to be an attempt to create a new genre, exclusive to NMIXX. “DICE” starts out with jazz, followed by trap, then eases its way into hip-hop. The performance is just as grandiose in terms of colors and the energy it exudes. The JYP girl group’s newly released track is garnering attention for its lively attitude and distinctive genre.
