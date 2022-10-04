PCR Test Requirements for Int'l Arrivals End

ⓒYONHAP News

Mandatory PCR tests for international arrivals have been scrapped.

Second vice health and welfare minister Lee Ki-il announced the move on Friday that the requirement will end Saturday in his opening remarks at the government’s COVID-19 response meeting.

The vice minister said health authorities will lift mandates for all inbound travelers to complete a PCR test within 24 hours from Saturday in light of a steep decline in infections among arrivals, down to just zero-point-nine percent this month from one-point-three percent in August.

Lee added that PCR tests will be available free of charge at community health centers for people who develop symptoms within three days of entry.