KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (September 27th- October 4th)









KBS’s Music Bank has revealed its newest MC for the mainstream music program. The new MC to host alongside IVE’s Wonyoung is none other than actor Lee Chaemin. The two young stars will host the show together as co MCs. Actor Lee Chaemin made his debut as the new host through a special performance alongside Wonyoung. The stage started off with Lee Chaemin singing to a soundtrack from the hit film, “La La Land.” Lee Chaemin played the piano as he sang to “City of Stars.” Jang Wonyoung wore a bright yellow dress and watched along as her co MC showcased his attractive voice. The two stars exit the stage only to greet the audience again in pink attire as they both harmonized to the hug song.





Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k39EglabkSU