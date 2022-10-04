KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (September 27th- October 4th)
2022-10-04
2022-10-04
Maskdance Festival
A Bongsan mask dance performance draws crowds at the 2022 Andong Maskdance Festival in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.
(Yonhap News)
2022-10-04
2022-09-30
2022-02-22
