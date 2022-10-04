SJ Belangel - The first Filipino player to be signed to the Korean Basketball League

With the new Korean #Basketball League season just around the corner, we speak to another player from the #Philippines gracing the courts for the first time after changes to the “Asian Player Quota” rule this year.





SJ Belangel of Daegu KOGAS Pegasus joins us via video for today’s #TouchBaseInSeoul. He was the first Filipino player to be signed by a team in the league under the new rules.





We ask him about his decision to come to Korea, and how the game in Korea differs from the Philippines. We also ask him about the game-winning three-point buzzer beater against the South Korean national team in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers last year! And he tells us what he hopes to show Korean fans.