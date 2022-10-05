Suzy to release new song

ⓒ MANAGEMENT SOOP

Singer-turned-actor Suzy will release her self-composed digital single “Cape” on Thursday, Oct. 6.





It will be the singer’s first music since her digital single “Satellite,” which was released in February.

The upcoming single is said to be a “folk song with a dreamy, sentimental melody.”

Bae debuted in 2010 as a member of girl group Miss A, one of the notable second-generation groups in K-pop. She launched her acting career in 2011 through the KBS series “Dream High” and has had a prolific filmography. She was last seen in the streaming television series “Anna” earlier this year.