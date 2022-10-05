Suzy to release new song

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (September 27th- October 4th)
2022-10-04
2022-10-05
Singer-turned-actor Suzy will release her self-composed digital single “Cape” on Thursday, Oct. 6.
It will be the singer’s first music since her digital single “Satellite,” which was released in February.
The upcoming single is said to be a “folk song with a dreamy, sentimental melody.”
Bae debuted in 2010 as a member of girl group Miss A, one of the notable second-generation groups in K-pop. She launched her acting career in 2011 through the KBS series “Dream High” and has had a prolific filmography. She was last seen in the streaming television series “Anna” earlier this year.
2022-10-04
2022-09-30
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >