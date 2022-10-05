Menu Content

Stray Kids add new dates and locations

2022-10-05

K-POP Connection

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Boy band Stray Kids added new dates and locations to their second world tour, “Stray Kids 2nd World Tour: Maniac.” The group’s agency announced additional dates were added for North American cities, while other Asian and Oceanian locations have been added to the list.  

The band’s 2nd world tour comes two years and five months after the group’s first tour in 2019. 


Meanwhile, Stray Kids will release a brand new album this month. It will be its seventh EP titled "Maxident" and the release date has been set for Oct. 7.

