Kim Se-jung to go on Asian fan meeting tour

ⓒ JELLYFISH Entertainment

Kim Se-jeong of I.O.I and Gugudan fame will be holding her first Asian fan meeting next month!

“2022 Sejeong’s Sesang Diary” will start in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 4 and proceed to Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 6. Meanwhile, an additional date for Japan has been added on November 11.





Kim began her career on the K-pop survival show “Produce 101” and as a member of the project band I.O.I and the girl group Gugudan. Since 2020, she has been focusing on acting, making appearances on series such as “The Uncanny Counter” and “A Business Proposal”.